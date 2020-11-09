Football Videos

Lazaro wows with incredible scorpion kick

Valentino Lazaro pulled off an incredible scorpion kick goal in the clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
09 November, 2020 15:34 IST
