Football Videos

Bayern didn't trust its quality in Union draw: Flick

Bayern Munich was unable to find a winner against Union Berlin and Hansi Flick felt his side was too cautious early in the game.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 December, 2020 12:29 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 December, 2020 12:29 IST
Bayern didn't trust its quality in Union draw: Flick
Manchester United vs. Manchester City ends in goalless draw
'Every derby is interesting' - Pep and Solskjaer go head-to-head
Simeone admits admiration for Real ahead of Madrid derby
 More Videos
Forlan remembers ‘special’ Madrid derby atmosphere
Manchester derby 'the best game you can ask for' after European exit: Solskjaer
ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for
Manchester Derby: Will United's home woes continue against its City rival?
Mourinho doesn't expect Dele Alli to be happy after latest snub
Guardiola praises Aguero's goalscoring 'instinct'
Antonio Conte fumes at defensive Shakhtar
Zinedine Zidane: I'll never be Real Madrid's Alex Ferguson