Football Videos Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Leon Goretzka scored the winner for Bayern Munich after Gladbach went level through an own goal from Benjamin Pavard while Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring. Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 12:17 IST Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 12:17 IST Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Zidane pleased with Hazard as Real beat Eibar Real Madrid coach Zidane content despite second half drop off Brexit has the potential to destroy the Premier League: Wenger More Videos Arjen Robben trains at Bayern Munich Covid-19 has taught us how to be human again: Henry Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne Bundesliga: Nagelsmann praises Olmo's attitude Bundesliga Preview: Bayern hopes to close in on title against Gladbach I need to educate myself on racism: Brighton coach Potter Eriksson: Manchester City must keep Guardiola Barcelona players train ahead of long-awaited La Liga return