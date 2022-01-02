Football Videos Bengaluru FC pips Chennaiyin FC in year-ender Southern Derby - ISL match review Bengaluru FC notched up a much-needed win, beating Chennaiyin FC 4-2 in an error-strewn but entertaining fare at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Thursday. Neeladri Bhattacharjee 02 January, 2022 19:36 IST Neeladri Bhattacharjee 02 January, 2022 19:36 IST Ogbeche misses hat-trick but Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha 6-1 2021 Year in Sports December: England's Ashes humiliation, Verstappen dethrones Hamilton, Aguero retires 2021 Year in Sports November: Messi's 7th Ballon d'Or, Peng Shuai case, Azeem Rafiq's testimony 2021 Year in Sports October: Mandhana's maiden Test ton, CSK wins IPL, Pakistan beats India in T20WC Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos 2021 Year in Sports September: Kohli gives up T20 captaincy, Raducanu wins US Open, Avani Lekhara makes history 2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United 2021 Year in Sports - July: Italy wins Euro 2020, Hamilton's Mercedes extension, Mirabai's Olympic medal 2021 Year in Sports - June: From support for Christian Eriksen and Nadal's injury issues to New Zealand's WTC win and Sunil Chhetri overtaking Lionel Messi 2021: Year in Sports - May: COVID-19 hits IPL; Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open citing mental health 2021 Year in Sports - April: Lanning pips Ponting, European Super League drama unfolds, Mourinho leaves London 2021: Year in Sports - March: From Federer's injury comeback and Mithali's milestone to Schumacher's debut Deshorn Brown scores hat-trick in Mumbai-NorthEast high-scoring draw