Football Videos

Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought?

With a week until the return of the Bundesliga, we look at how 2012 champion Borussia Dortmund is faring in the current season.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 May, 2020 10:28 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 May, 2020 10:28 IST
Sarina Wiegman
Wiegman backs USA women’s equal pay fight
Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought?
Mauricio Pochettino
Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet
Jan Oblak during during a training session.
Atletico Madrid players return to training
 More Videos
Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt
Schalke players participation is voluntary if there is risk - Schneider
Ronaldinho changed Barca's fortunes around - Marquez
Coronavirus: Poyet opposes five substitution rule
Morais: I always though Terry, Lampard would become managers
Bundesliga: Timeline - Coronavirus stalls season
Face masks, disinfection and testing as teams return to training
Thomas Muller.
The best quotes from the Bundesliga's break