Football Videos Ancelotti: I've always had admiration for Jose Mourinho Everton manager Ancelotti looks forward to catching up with Tottenham manager Mourinho at Tuesday's Premier League contest. Team Sportstar 04 July, 2020 10:53 IST Team Sportstar 04 July, 2020 10:53 IST Bayern's chances in DFB Pokal final don't depend on Muller - Flick Liverpool's PL title won't stop it from chasing a win against Man City Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola - the perfect match Former Spain coach del Bosque hails 'complete team' Liverpool More Videos Alexis Sanchez gives Inter that extra 'oomph'- Antonio Conte Jurgen Klopp sees 'no need' for guard of honour at Manchester City Setien backs Barcelona to fight until the end for La Liga title Simeone happy with Atletico performance in Barca draw Best quotes of the Bundesliga season Arthur says goodbye to Barcelona teammates ahead of Juventus switch Atletico plans on denting Barcelona's title hopes Kramaric hands Dortmund worst home Bundesliga defeat