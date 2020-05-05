Football Videos

Charlie Adam picks his 'quarantine XI'

The former Liverpool player says James McClean is the player he'd least like to spend the lockdown with.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 May, 2020 14:58 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 May, 2020 14:58 IST
Five odd things from Ligue 1 this season
Serie A.
Serie A players to train individually
Santi Cazorla
Cazorla reflects on 600+ day injury nightmare
Champions League glory is a priority - Sergio Aguero
 More Videos
Governments must have the final say on football resuming - FIFA medical chief D'Hooghe
Lyon to claim 'dozens of millions' in damages after season ended
Alvaro Recoba (left) and Luis Suarez
Alvaro Recoba on sending his boots to a young Luis Suarez
Wolves' Jota beats Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to win ePremier League
Erling Haaland
Haaland gets 'goosebumps' playing in front of Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall
Jose Mourinho
Premier League Flashback: Jose Mourinho's Memorable Moments
Sir Kenny Dalglish
Charlie Adam: Dalglish started Liverpool's winning trend
The UEFA Champions League logo
Finishing Champions League is essential, says finance expert