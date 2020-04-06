Football Videos

Coronavirus doesn't disrupt Tajikistan Super Cup

Football action might be suspended in most parts of the world, but the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop the Tajikistan Super Cup going ahead.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 April, 2020 17:45 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 April, 2020 17:45 IST
Coronavirus doesn't disrupt Tajikistan Super Cup
Odsonne Edouard - Ready for the Premier League?
Nicaraguan footballers play on amid coronavirus fears.
Nicaraguan footballers play on amid coronavirus fears
Matt Hancock
UK Health Minister calls on Premier League players to take wage cut
 More Videos
Watch: Juve's Paulo Dybala details COVID-19 experience in quarantine
Kimmich, Gnabry open up on Bayern cyber training
Life in China ‘slowly going back to normal’ - Cannavaro
Football Fans
Fans turn to Belarus to fill void as virus puts sport on hold
Born this day - N'Golo Kante turns 29
Brighton expecting Premier League to be played behind closed doors
Adidas athletes come together for #HomeTeam campaign
‘Messi is my favourite player on FIFA’ - Spain star Olmo faces tough questions