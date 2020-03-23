Football Videos

Early end to season would be major loss to Frankfurt, says director Fredi Bobic

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt's director of sport Fredi Bobic said an end to the ongoing season will hurt the club economically.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 March, 2020 12:24 IST

Early end to season would be major loss to Frankfurt, says director Fredi Bobic

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 March, 2020 12:24 IST
Cavani says everyone can be a hero when it comes to coronavirus
Perez pays tribute to former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz
Football icons - Ronaldo
Lorenzo Sanz
Lorenzo Sanz (1943-2020) - A Life in White
 More Videos
Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho.
On this day: Ronaldinho turns 40
Coronavirus - what's the latest?
Low laments global 'burnout' amid coronavirus pandemic
UEFA made a mistake allowing CL match to go ahead - Italian professor
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba: The Man Utd star who is rumoured to be leaving at end of season
Hansi Flick
The Hansi Flick impact
Mourinho, Pochettino and Wenger join forces for Fifa's coronavirus advice
Madrid's Brazilian teenage trio not the finished article - Senna