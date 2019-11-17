Football Videos

Sterling trains but Gomez and Henderson withdraw from England squad

Raheem Sterling is poised to start against Kosovo after he was not included in the squad against Montenegro following a training ground fight with Joe Gomez.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 November, 2019 14:55 IST

Sterling trains but Gomez and Henderson withdraw from England squad

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 November, 2019 14:55 IST
Sterling trains but Gomez and Henderson withdraw from England squad
Finland fans celebrate historic Euro 2020 qualification
Why Giroud is special for France
Messi the hero in Argentina's win against Brazil
 More Videos
Rapinoe hails 'groundbreaking' equal pay deal
Lewandowski on same level as Messi and Ronaldo, says Werner
We can't tempt Jamie Vardy back to England - Chilwell
Lewandowski leads race for Golden Boot with blistering start
Mancini 'loves' Balotelli, but won't call him up for Italy
While boss Solskjaer was rightly lauded for Manchester United's transformation there is little doubt that the former striker enjoyed his fair share of good fortune in those first few months.
Harry Maguire a future Manchester United captain - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Klopp dismisses claims Liverpool will throw title away
Football fight: Frankfurt captain David Abraham floors Freiburg coach Christian Streich to spark fight