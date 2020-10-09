Football Football Videos Football Videos Watch: Ansu Fati and Adama Traore show off their skills in Spain training Spain forwards Adama Traore and Ansu Fati had some slick skills to showcase during their keepy-uppy battle in training. Team Sportstar 09 October, 2020 13:36 IST Adama Traore (L) and Ansu Fati (R) have been handed international debut this year by Luis Enrique. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 09 October, 2020 13:36 IST Spain's fabled attack has been bolstered by the introduction of Wolves speedster Adama Traore and Barcelona's teenage sensation of Ansu Fati this year. Both the players possess electric pace, creativity and plenty of tricks which they decided to showcase during a training session.Here is a video of the Fati and Traore competing with each other in a fun keepy-uppy challenge: Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.