Football Videos

Watch: Ansu Fati and Adama Traore show off their skills in Spain training

Spain forwards Adama Traore and Ansu Fati had some slick skills to showcase during their keepy-uppy battle in training.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 October, 2020 13:36 IST

Adama Traore (L) and Ansu Fati (R) have been handed international debut this year by Luis Enrique.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 October, 2020 13:36 IST

Spain's fabled attack has been bolstered by the introduction of Wolves speedster Adama Traore and Barcelona's teenage sensation of Ansu Fati this year. Both the players possess electric pace, creativity and plenty of tricks which they decided to showcase during a training session.

Here is a video of the Fati and Traore competing with each other in a fun keepy-uppy challenge:

 

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 
 Related