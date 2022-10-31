Jamshedpur FC secured its first victory of the season after beating NorthEast United 1-0 in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Skipper Peter Hartley scored the only goal as NorthEast United recorded its worst-ever start to an ISL season with its fourth consecutive loss.

The host received a defensive boost as Hartley returned to the starting line-up and Eli Sabia dropped to the bench. An injury ruled midfielder Germanpreet Singh out of this game, and he was replaced by Farukh Choudhary.

The Highlanders did well to keep Jamshedpur at bay till the half-hour mark. A minute later, the Red Miners found the breakthrough via Hartley.

The win lifts the Red Miners into sixth place, six points off the top with a game in hand. They will travel to Goa for their next match on November 3. The Highlanders remain at the bottom of the table and will return home to host Kerala Blasters on November 5.