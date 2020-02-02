Football Videos

Favre delighted with 'record breaker' Sancho in Dortmund win

Teenager Jadon Sancho scored his 25th Bundesliga goal in Dortmund's 5-0 rout of Union Berlin. The Englishman became the youngest player to reach the mark.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 February, 2020 12:03 IST

Zinedine Zidane during a media interaction.
Always special to win the Madrid derby: Zidane
Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid has the best players in the world - Zinedine Zidane
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
Guardiola defends Klopp's FA Cup decision
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant death: Rapinoe, Lloyd remember Black Mamba
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel: PSG must rest star players to avoid injuries
Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after PSG goal
Neymar
Kobe Bryant death: Neymar dedicates PSG goal to NBA legend
Di Maria: More to PSG than 'Fantastic Four'
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sarri could quit after Juventus spell
Diego Simeone
Simeone wants more from Atletico
Setien defends De Jong after Barcelona loss at Valencia