Football Videos Favre delighted with 'record breaker' Sancho in Dortmund win Teenager Jadon Sancho scored his 25th Bundesliga goal in Dortmund's 5-0 rout of Union Berlin. The Englishman became the youngest player to reach the mark. Team Sportstar 02 February, 2020 12:03 IST