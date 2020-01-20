Football Videos Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool fans are allowed to dream Towards the end of Liverpool's 2-0 home win over Manchester United, the fans sang "We're going to win the league". Team Sportstar 20 January, 2020 22:42 IST Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool fans are allowed to dream Team Sportstar 20 January, 2020 22:42 IST Mikel Arteta: Arsenal may not make a January signing Bundesliga: Favre teases Haaland debut Barcelona vs Granada: Messi eyeing more goals Lampard: VAR is a passion-killer More Videos Sarri wants to lead Ronaldo to a sixth Ballon d'Or Who is Quique Setien - FC Barcelona's new coach Guardiola: I feel so sorry for Valverde at Barca Guardiola: The best is always Lionel Messi PSG held in six-goal thriller with Monaco Ramos believes Real have the edge over Atletico Madrid in final Mourinho happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat Solskjaer backs Woodward and owners post blast from United supporters