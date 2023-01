Rio de Janeiro inaugurates the ‘Avenida Rei Pele’ (‘King Pele Avenue’) in front of the iconic Maracana stadium, in honour of the Brazilian football legend who died on December 29 at the age of 82 after fighting cancer.

“I think it’s very important, in front of the Maracana, where he scored his thousandth goal,” says Gomes Quintans, mayor of the Tijuca neighbourhood, “he said goodbye to the Brazilian national team here in 1971 against Yugoslavia,” he adds.