Football Videos

Klopp defends resting Salah as Liverpool thrashes Palace

Champion Liverpool is five points clear at the top of the Premier League after a 7-0 away hammering of Crystal Palace.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 December, 2020 10:01 IST
Lewandowski caps year to remember with late Bayern winner
Solskjaer's two years in Old Trafford hotseat
ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Barca is Barca with or without Messi - Desailly
Ligue 1 highlights: PSG, Rennes post wins
Bundesliga highlights: Dortmund, Leverkusen, Bayern post wins
ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Ronald Koeman hails win over 'great' Sociedad
Mourinho disappointed Spurs couldn't get a result at Anfield
Ronaldo squanders penalty, Juventus shares spoils with Atalanta
ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for