Koeman targeting Copa del Rey glory after Barca avoid Rayo scare

Barcelona needed a second-half comeback to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in the Copa del Rey round of 16 and advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday night at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 January, 2021 12:15 IST
