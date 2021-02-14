Football Videos

Lionel Messi equals Xavi's La Liga appearance record

Lionel Messi is now equal with Xavi after having played his 505th La Liga contest.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 February, 2021 12:43 IST
