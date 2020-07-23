Football Videos

It was wonderful to celebrate with my family: Klopp on Liverpool trophy lift

Jurgen Klopp reflects on Liverpool lifting the Premier League trophy at a mostly deserted Anfield following the 5-3 win against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
23 July, 2020 11:17 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 July, 2020 11:17 IST

 

