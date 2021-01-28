Football Videos Liverpool worse after Premier League triumph? Klopp says 'not true' Liverpool may have its backs against the wall in the Premier League but the negative coverage of the team will only spur it on to bounce back in the title race, manager Jurgen Klopp said. Team Sportstar 28 January, 2021 12:20 IST Team Sportstar 28 January, 2021 12:20 IST Liverpool worse after Premier League triumph? Klopp says 'not true' Koeman targeting Copa del Rey glory after Barca avoid Rayo scare Ozil rules out international football return for Germany ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Ozil says it's a dream to play for Fenerbahce Did Chelsea sack Lampard too soon? Aubameyang absence poses problem for Arteta ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for Pep Guardiola: Foden must not look to emulate De Bruyne