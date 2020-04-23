Football Videos Suarez's mental toughness has been incredible - Charlie Adam "I was grateful to be able to share a dressing room with him," says the Reading midfielder. Team Sportstar 23 April, 2020 14:34 IST Team Sportstar 23 April, 2020 14:34 IST Suarez's mental toughness has been incredible - Charlie Adam Premier League managers' tribute to departing Arsene Wenger WATCH: Aditi, Ashalata turn lockdown training buddies Women's football will be the most affected by COVID-19: FIFPRO More Videos Premier League: The goalscorers quiz Iniesta's inner struggles revealed in 'The Unexpected Hero' Flashback: Leroy Sane's Bundesliga beginning Zlatan trains with Swedish side Hammarby On this Day: Ronaldo scores his 100th Champions League goal #PlayItSafe - Sports stars advise caution during the lockdown Indian Football: Greatest Indian coaches of all time Alexander and Mischa Zverev join Bayern in cyber-training