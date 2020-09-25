Football Videos

Suarez bids emotional farewell to Barcelona

"Joining Barca was my dream come true, being at the best team in the world, for me," says Luis Suarez.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 September, 2020 13:16 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 September, 2020 13:16 IST
Suarez bids emotional farewell to Barcelona
Serge Gnabry: Bayern Munich quadruple 'sounds nice'
Frank Lampard confirms Edouard Mendy's Chelsea medical
Arteta: Gabriel and Saliba lucky to have Luiz as role model
 More Videos
Thiago Silva ready to bring winning mentality to Chelsea
100
Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern routs Schalke, Dortmund outclasses Gladbach
Gareth Bale
Bale is back at Spurs - football world reacts
Difficult for Suarez to be a Juventus player - Pirlo
Gareth Bale one of the world's best - Lampard
Klopp vs Lampard - the feud continues
Aubameyang turned down Barcelona for 'incredible' Arsenal
Ligue 1: Saint Etienne goes top after win at Marseille