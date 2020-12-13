Football Videos Manchester United vs. Manchester City ends in goalless draw With no fans inside a chilly Old Trafford due to COVID-19 restrictions, the passion and energy normally associated with the Manchester derby were absent, with both teams sharing the spoils after United had a penalty award overturned by VAR. Team Sportstar 13 December, 2020 12:26 IST Team Sportstar 13 December, 2020 12:26 IST Bayern didn't trust its quality in Union draw: Flick Manchester United vs. Manchester City ends in goalless draw 'Every derby is interesting' - Pep and Solskjaer go head-to-head Simeone admits admiration for Real ahead of Madrid derby More Videos Forlan remembers ‘special’ Madrid derby atmosphere Manchester derby 'the best game you can ask for' after European exit: Solskjaer ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for Manchester Derby: Will United's home woes continue against its City rival? Mourinho doesn't expect Dele Alli to be happy after latest snub Guardiola praises Aguero's goalscoring 'instinct' Antonio Conte fumes at defensive Shakhtar Zinedine Zidane: I'll never be Real Madrid's Alex Ferguson