Football Videos Mikel Arteta would love Messi in the Premier League Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wouldn't even mind having to face the Argentine! Team Sportstar 28 August, 2020 15:13 IST Team Sportstar 28 August, 2020 15:13 IST Mikel Arteta would love Messi in the Premier League Lionel Messi - a career defined by numbers Barcelona greats reveal the importance of Lionel Messi Southgate has 'no reason' to doubt on-trial Maguire More Videos Harry Maguire found guilty; given suspended sentence Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request WATCH: Bayern lands in Munich after Champions League triumph Flick explains talk with Neymar after the final Everyone said Bayern were terrible in November: Flick after winning UCL Quality and collective strength means Bayern deserves European crown PSG aims to learn lessons from Champions League final defeat Bayern hero Coman leaves injuries behind to shine on big stage