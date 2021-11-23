Football Videos

Igor Angulo hits Goa where it hurts, Mumbai City FC thrashes FC Goa 3-0

Igor Angulo returned to haunt his former employer with a quick-fire brace and ISL newcomer Ygor Catatu added a late goal to give new Mumbai head coach Des Buckingham the perfect start.

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
23 November, 2021 12:30 IST
