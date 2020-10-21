Football Videos

United boss Solskjaer hails Rashford after winner at PSG

Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Tuesday, with Marcus Rashford clinching the winner in the 87th minute.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 October, 2020 12:09 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 October, 2020 12:09 IST
United boss Solskjaer hails Rashford after winner at PSG
Ozil's Arsenal exile a complete waste - Wenger
Ronaldo doing well after positive coronavirus test, says Portugal coach
Marcus Rashford says receiving MBE award a 'proud moment'
 More Videos
WATCH: Five years of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool legacy
Lampard pleased with Mendy debut despite defeat
Five Things: Liverpool so superior when it comes to shots
Jota will never forget dream Liverpool debut - Klopp
Arteta aspiring for Arsenal to reach Liverpool's level
Klopp doesn't consider Arsenal as title challenger
Zidane: Benzema and Jovic can fit together at Real Madrid
Versatile Vidal can play anywhere in midfield: Conte