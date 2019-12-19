Football Videos Ozil must accept consequences of China opinion - Wenger Mesut Ozil has been criticised for his controversial tweet about China's detention and mistreatment of Uighurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang province. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 14:54 IST Ozil must accept consequences of China opinion - Wenger Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 14:54 IST Club World Cup 2019: Liverpool vs Monterrey highlights Club World Cup 2019: Liverpool players react to reaching final Any team is capable of winning the Club World Cup - Jorge Jesus 'Nothing is impossible' - Monterrey dream of beating Liverpool More Videos Ernesto Valverde: El Clasico always brings intensity Serie A anti-racism artist defends monkey artwork Luis Suarez vs Karim Benzema - who will decide El Clasico? You want to sack me? - Guardiola on whether Arteta is waiting for City top job Jose Mourinho: Tottenham win was English football of the highest level On This Day: Jose Mourinho sacked by Manchester United Jurgen Klopp finally remembers what a clean sheet feels like Duncan Ferguson gives his thoughts on Kovac's Goodison visit