Football Videos Guardiola defends Klopp's FA Cup decision Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he will rest his senior players for the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield, with the fixture being played during the winter break. Team Sportstar 29 January, 2020 12:31 IST Guardiola defends Klopp's FA Cup decision Team Sportstar 29 January, 2020 12:31 IST Kobe Bryant death: Rapinoe, Lloyd remember Black Mamba Tuchel: PSG must rest star players to avoid injuries Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after PSG goal Kobe Bryant death: Neymar dedicates PSG goal to NBA legend More Videos Di Maria: More to PSG than 'Fantastic Four' Sarri could quit after Juventus spell Simeone wants more from Atletico Setien defends De Jong after Barcelona loss at Valencia Zidane: It's the end of the world if Real lose Solskjaer waiting on United January deals Born This Day: Jose Mourinho turns 57 Klopp: I had to ask how far ahead Liverpool are this week