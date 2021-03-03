Football Videos Man City City forward Jesus is a 'joy of a guy', says Guardiola Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Premier League victory over Wolves, its 21st in a row. Reuters 03 March, 2021 11:29 IST Reuters 03 March, 2021 11:29 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus' impact in Tuesday's 4-1 Premier League win at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers after the Brazilian's brace sent them 15 points clear at the top of the table.City took an early lead through an own goal from Wolves defender Leander Dendoncker before the visitors found the equaliser around the hour mark through Conor Coady.But Jesus put City back in control with an 80th-minute strike before Riyad Mahrez added another. The 23-year-old Jesus completed his double in injury time to wrap up City's 21st straight win in all competitions."You cannot imagine how happy we are when Gabriel can score the goals he does," Guardiola said of the striker who has 11 goals and three assists in 27 games for City in all competitions this season."You cannot imagine how many things, that people don't realise, he does for the team. How he helps us in our first pressing and intensity, he's a joy of a guy."We know it's not in the statistic, it's not in the highlights, but the influence in our games, what he does and (people) never realise he does, is amazing."City host second-placed Manchester United in a derby match on Sunday. Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola Solskjaer And Tuchel Preparing To Continue Rivalry in Sunday's clash Guardiola deserves some credit - but money does buy success! ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Mascherano sees a ‘happy’ Messi in Barcelona Solskjaer has high hopes from United history-maker Shoretire ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Solskjaer still on talking terms with Dortmund striker Haaland Kroos urges Real to treat UCL first leg against Atalanta as a final Real Madrid to go all out for win at Atalanta despite injuries - Zidane ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview