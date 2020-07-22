Football Videos Pep Guardiola hits out at Manchester City inconsistency "We cannot forget we finished far away from the champions," Guardiola said after City's 4-0 win over Watford. Team Sportstar 22 July, 2020 12:35 IST Team Sportstar 22 July, 2020 12:35 IST Pep Guardiola hits out at Manchester City inconsistency Cristiano Ronaldo - 50 Serie A goals for Juventus Lionel Messi - Stats Performance of the Week Leicester boss Rodgers relishing 'perfect' finale against Man Utd More Videos Conte hits out at media after Inter draw with Roma Lampard thrilled, while Solskjaer admits De Gea mistake Real Madrid needs break before Man City match - Zidane Setien insists he has backing of Barcelona dressing room FA Cup: Arteta delight as Guardiola left with regrets With FA Cup glory in sight, Solskjaer not distracted by Champions League Sergio Ramos is the engine of Real Madrid - Zidane Chelsea manager Lampard: We must focus on ourselves in fight for top four