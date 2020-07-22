Football Videos

Pep Guardiola hits out at Manchester City inconsistency

"We cannot forget we finished far away from the champions," Guardiola said after City's 4-0 win over Watford.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 July, 2020 12:35 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 July, 2020 12:35 IST
Pep Guardiola hits out at Manchester City inconsistency
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo - 50 Serie A goals for Juventus
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi - Stats Performance of the Week
Brendan Rodgers
Leicester boss Rodgers relishing 'perfect' finale against Man Utd
 More Videos
Antonio Conte
Conte hits out at media after Inter draw with Roma
Frank Lampard
Lampard thrilled, while Solskjaer admits De Gea mistake
Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid needs break before Man City match - Zidane
Quique Setien
Setien insists he has backing of Barcelona dressing room
FA Cup: Arteta delight as Guardiola left with regrets
With FA Cup glory in sight, Solskjaer not distracted by Champions League
Sergio Ramos is the engine of Real Madrid - Zidane
Chelsea manager Lampard: We must focus on ourselves in fight for top four