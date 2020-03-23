Football Videos

Perez pays tribute to former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died of coronavirus, he was 76.

23 March, 2020 12:17 IST

Lorenzo Sanz
Lorenzo Sanz (1943-2020) - A Life in White
