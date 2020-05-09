Football Videos Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt Werder Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt talks of the upside of coronavirus-enforced break for injured players. Team Sportstar 09 May, 2020 14:29 IST Team Sportstar 09 May, 2020 14:29 IST Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt Schalke players participation is voluntary if there is risk - Schneider Ronaldinho changed Barca's fortunes around - Marquez Coronavirus: Poyet opposes five substitution rule More Videos Morais: I always though Terry, Lampard would become managers Bundesliga: Timeline - Coronavirus stalls season Face masks, disinfection and testing as teams return to training The best quotes from the Bundesliga's break The winners and losers of the coronavirus break from Bundesliga Charlie Adam picks his 'quarantine XI' Five odd things from Ligue 1 this season Serie A players to train individually