Football Videos

Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt

Werder Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt talks of the upside of coronavirus-enforced break for injured players.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 May, 2020 14:29 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 May, 2020 14:29 IST
Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt
Schalke players participation is voluntary if there is risk - Schneider
Ronaldinho changed Barca's fortunes around - Marquez
Coronavirus: Poyet opposes five substitution rule
 More Videos
Morais: I always though Terry, Lampard would become managers
Bundesliga: Timeline - Coronavirus stalls season
Face masks, disinfection and testing as teams return to training
Thomas Muller.
The best quotes from the Bundesliga's break
Robert Lewandowski.
The winners and losers of the coronavirus break from Bundesliga
Charlie Adam picks his 'quarantine XI'
Five odd things from Ligue 1 this season
Serie A.
Serie A players to train individually