Football Videos

Postponed Women’s Euro 2021 deserves own stage - Wiegman

The Netherlands women's team head coach says the women's game deserves its own platform with the women's Euro 2021 pushed back by a year due to coronavirus.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 May, 2020 15:09 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 May, 2020 15:09 IST
Sarina Wiegman
Postponed Women’s Euro 2021 deserves own stage - Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman
Wiegman backs USA women’s equal pay fight
Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought?
Mauricio Pochettino
Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet
 More Videos
Jan Oblak during during a training session.
Atletico Madrid players return to training
Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt
Schalke players participation is voluntary if there is risk - Schneider
Ronaldinho changed Barca's fortunes around - Marquez
Coronavirus: Poyet opposes five substitution rule
Morais: I always though Terry, Lampard would become managers
Bundesliga: Timeline - Coronavirus stalls season
Face masks, disinfection and testing as teams return to training