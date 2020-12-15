Football Videos Premier League: Guardiola not getting dragged into predictions Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to get drawn into speculation about his team's performance this season ahead of the Premier League clash against West Bromwich. Team Sportstar 15 December, 2020 10:25 IST Team Sportstar 15 December, 2020 10:25 IST Champions League last-16 draw: all reactions Terzic tasked with solving Dortmund's 'performance issues' Ian Rush pays tribute to 'gentleman' Houllier Champions League: Madrid boss Zidane has full respect for Atalanta More Videos Xhaka red card 'unacceptable', says Arsenal manager Arteta Favre's Dortmund reign ends with Stuttgart disaster Neymar injured as Lyon sinks PSG PSG did not deserve to win - Tuchel on defeat to Lyon ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates Lampard confused by Chelsea ‘strongest squad’ tag Madrid derby: Zidane hails Real after win