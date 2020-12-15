Football Videos

Premier League: Guardiola not getting dragged into predictions

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to get drawn into speculation about his team's performance this season ahead of the Premier League clash against West Bromwich.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 December, 2020 10:25 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 December, 2020 10:25 IST
Champions League last-16 draw: all reactions
Terzic tasked with solving Dortmund's 'performance issues'
Ian Rush pays tribute to 'gentleman' Houllier
Zinedine Zidane
Champions League: Madrid boss Zidane has full respect for Atalanta
 More Videos
Xhaka red card 'unacceptable', says Arsenal manager Arteta
100
Favre's Dortmund reign ends with Stuttgart disaster
Neymar injured as Lyon sinks PSG
PSG did not deserve to win - Tuchel on defeat to Lyon
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates
ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates
Frank Lampard
Lampard confused by Chelsea ‘strongest squad’ tag
Zinedine Zidane
Madrid derby: Zidane hails Real after win