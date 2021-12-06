Football Videos Ralf Rangnick - Getting to know Manchester United's new interim manager Man United vs Crystal Palace: Ralf Rangnick is here to give Man Utd a makeover - to strengthen the defensive leaks and attack better on the counter. Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Neeladri Bhattacharjee 06 December, 2021 10:50 IST Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Neeladri Bhattacharjee 06 December, 2021 10:50 IST Ralf Rangnick, known as the godfather of gegenpressing has promised to turn United into "pressing monsters" in the manner of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool but says that approach will take time to instil in the players.There were clear signs, though, of that shift in emphasis in the opening 25 minutes of United's game against Crystal Palace as the forward players closed down the Palace defenders and limited their ability to play out from the back.READ MORE: Rangnick aims to improve Manchester United's defensive 'balance' Rangnick opted for a formation with Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes operating behind them.United began its Rangnick era with a 1-0 win over Palace, managing its first clean sheet in 15 home games.Here's a look at the German's impressive resume, what he brings to the table at Old Trafford and what his potential challenges are at the Premier League giant. Ralf Rangnick - Getting to know Manchester United's new interim manager FC Goa's horrors, Sunil Chhetri's poor form continue - ISL matchday recap Chennaiyin FC rues missed win in SC East Bengal goalless stalemate Greg Stewart impresses in Jamshedpur FC-Hyderabad FC draw - ISL match review Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos ATK Mohun Bagan left shaken by 1-5 Mumbai City humiliation Vikram Pratap Singh - Whenever I play for Mumbai City FC, I want to score goals Odisha FC trumps SC East Bengal in 10-goal thriller - ISL 2021-22 Match review Chhangte, Thapa power Chennaiyin, more grief for NEUFC From Messi to Putellas - All the winners of Ballon d'Or 2021 Generous Ashique Kuruniyan headlines an underwhelming Southern Derby Neymar injured again, seen with a crutch after PSG's win over Saint Etienne ISL match recap: ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kolkata Derby, Hyderabad FC stuns Mumbai City