Football Videos

Ralf Rangnick - Getting to know Manchester United's new interim manager

Man United vs Crystal Palace: Ralf Rangnick is here to give Man Utd a makeover - to strengthen the defensive leaks and attack better on the counter.

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Neeladri Bhattacharjee
06 December, 2021 10:50 IST
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Neeladri Bhattacharjee
06 December, 2021 10:50 IST

Ralf Rangnick, known as the godfather of gegenpressing has promised to turn United into "pressing monsters" in the manner of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool but says that approach will take time to instil in the players.

There were clear signs, though, of that shift in emphasis in the opening 25 minutes of United's game against Crystal Palace as the forward players closed down the Palace defenders and limited their ability to play out from the back.

READ MORE: Rangnick aims to improve Manchester United's defensive 'balance'

Rangnick opted for a formation with Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes operating behind them.

United began its Rangnick era with a 1-0 win over Palace, managing its first clean sheet in 15 home games.

Here's a look at the German's impressive resume, what he brings to the table at Old Trafford and what his potential challenges are at the Premier League giant.

Ralf Rangnick - Getting to know Manchester United's new interim manager
FC Goa's horrors, Sunil Chhetri's poor form continue - ISL matchday recap
Chennaiyin FC rues missed win in SC East Bengal goalless stalemate
Greg Stewart impresses in Jamshedpur FC-Hyderabad FC draw - ISL match review

Read more stories on Football Videos.

 More Videos
ATK Mohun Bagan left shaken by 1-5 Mumbai City humiliation
Vikram Pratap Singh - Whenever I play for Mumbai City FC, I want to score goals
Odisha FC trumps SC East Bengal in 10-goal thriller - ISL 2021-22 Match review
Chhangte, Thapa power Chennaiyin, more grief for NEUFC
From Messi to Putellas - All the winners of Ballon d'Or 2021
Generous Ashique Kuruniyan headlines an underwhelming Southern Derby
Neymar injured again, seen with a crutch after PSG's win over Saint Etienne
ISL match recap: ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kolkata Derby, Hyderabad FC stuns Mumbai City
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App