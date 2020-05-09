Football Videos

Ronaldinho changed Barca's fortunes around - Marquez

"I've been very fortunate to have been a part of the club's resurgence with Ronaldinho," says Rafael Marquez.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 May, 2020 12:52 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 May, 2020 12:52 IST
Ronaldinho changed Barca's fortunes around - Marquez
Coronavirus: Poyet opposes five substitution rule
Morais: I always though Terry, Lampard would become managers
Bundesliga: Timeline - Coronavirus stalls season
 More Videos
Face masks, disinfection and testing as teams return to training
Thomas Muller.
The best quotes from the Bundesliga's break
Robert Lewandowski.
The winners and losers of the coronavirus break from Bundesliga
Charlie Adam picks his 'quarantine XI'
Five odd things from Ligue 1 this season
Serie A.
Serie A players to train individually
Santi Cazorla
Cazorla reflects on 600+ day injury nightmare
Champions League glory is a priority - Sergio Aguero