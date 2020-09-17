Football Videos

Thomas Tuchel: I've not discussed racism allegations in depth with Neymar

"I talk with Neymar about a lot of things but not [racism accusations]," says the PSG head coach.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 September, 2020 11:19 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 September, 2020 11:19 IST
Thomas Tuchel: I've not discussed racism allegations in depth with Neymar
Thomas Tuchel
PSG not just Mbappe and Neymar, says Tuchel
Timo Werner
He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner
Frank Lampard
Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard
 More Videos
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho
Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs
Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG
Mohamed Salah
Klopp hails Salah's hat-trick performance in Leeds thriller
Ligue 1: Goalkeeper blunder costs PSG dear in defeat at Lens
Kevin de Bruyne - PFA player of the year
Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust
WATCH: A Messi Rollercoaster for Barcelona fans