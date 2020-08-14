Football Videos Nagelsmann full of praise for 'incredible winner' Simeone RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsamann played down the spat he had with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during the Champions League quarterfinal. Team Sportstar 14 August, 2020 15:28 IST Team Sportstar 14 August, 2020 15:28 IST Nagelsmann full of praise for 'incredible winner' Simeone Champions League quarterfinal isn't Messi vs Bayern - Flick Atletico focused on beating Leipzig, says Simeone Nagelsmann: 'Leipzig will show courage' in CL clash with Atletico' More Videos Rb Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid: How the numbers stack up PSG was lucky but deserved to beat Atalanta: Tuchel Oblak: Atletico unshaken by COVID-19 positives Atalanta's Gasperini left with “great regret” after exit to PSG UEFA Champions League: Atalanta vs PSG - Preview Solskjaer refuses to comment on Jadon Sancho Solskjaer full of praise for Martial In United win UEFA Champions League last-16 review