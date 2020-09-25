Football Videos Ceferin defends allowing fans inside stadium for Super Cup UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has stood by the decision to allow fans to attend the Super Cup at the Puskas Arena. Team Sportstar 25 September, 2020 13:38 IST Team Sportstar 25 September, 2020 13:38 IST Ceferin defends allowing fans inside stadium for Super Cup EFL Cup: Lampard delighted with hat-trick hero Havertz Suarez bids emotional farewell to Barcelona Serge Gnabry: Bayern Munich quadruple 'sounds nice' More Videos Frank Lampard confirms Edouard Mendy's Chelsea medical Arteta: Gabriel and Saliba lucky to have Luiz as role model Thiago Silva ready to bring winning mentality to Chelsea Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern routs Schalke, Dortmund outclasses Gladbach Bale is back at Spurs - football world reacts Difficult for Suarez to be a Juventus player - Pirlo Gareth Bale one of the world's best - Lampard Klopp vs Lampard - the feud continues