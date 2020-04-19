Football Videos WATCH: Aditi, Ashalata turn lockdown training buddies After finishing IWL 2020, India footballers Aditi Chauhan and Loitongbam Ashalata Devi have been training with a physiotherapist in Bengaluru. Team Sportstar Bengaluru 19 April, 2020 11:24 IST Team Sportstar Bengaluru 19 April, 2020 11:24 IST Women's football will be the most affected by COVID-19: FIFPRO Premier League: The goalscorers quiz Iniesta's inner struggles revealed in 'The Unexpected Hero' Flashback: Leroy Sane's Bundesliga beginning More Videos Zlatan trains with Swedish side Hammarby On this Day: Ronaldo scores his 100th Champions League goal #PlayItSafe - Sports stars advise caution during the lockdown Indian Football: Greatest Indian coaches of all time Alexander and Mischa Zverev join Bayern in cyber-training Watch the best of Dortmund hero Marco Reus Ian Wright discusses coronavirus isolation with Arsenal stars Barcelona sends message of hope via social media video