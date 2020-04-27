Football Videos

Wolves' Jota beats Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to win ePremier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota got the better of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in a virtual football match in the ePremier League final.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 April, 2020 13:54 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 April, 2020 13:54 IST
Wolves' Jota beats Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to win ePremier League
Erling Haaland
Haaland gets 'goosebumps' playing in front of Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall
Jose Mourinho
Premier League Flashback: Jose Mourinho's Memorable Moments
Sir Kenny Dalglish
Charlie Adam: Dalglish started Liverpool's winning trend
 More Videos
The UEFA Champions League logo
Finishing Champions League is essential, says finance expert
A La Liga star says he will be more than happy to join the 'Stranger Things' cast, even if it meant he would have to play a monster!
La Liga legends on the TV show they would love to appear in
Suarez's mental toughness has been incredible - Charlie Adam
Premier League managers' tribute to departing Arsene Wenger
Dipali Pandey (left), Aditi Chauhan (centre) and Ashalata Devi.
WATCH: Aditi, Ashalata turn lockdown training buddies
Women's football will be the most affected by COVID-19: FIFPRO
Robin van Persie
Premier League: The goalscorers quiz
Iniesta's inner struggles revealed in 'The Unexpected Hero'