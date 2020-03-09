Football Videos Zidane takes responsibility for Real Madrid's 'worst game of the season' Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane accepted the blame for his side's loss to Real Betis, letting Barcelona regain top spot in LaLiga. Dejan Kalinic 09 March, 2020 13:35 IST Zidane takes responsibility for Real Madrid's 'worst game of the season' Dejan Kalinic 09 March, 2020 13:35 IST Zinedine Zidane took responsibility for Real Madrid's "worst game of the season" after a 2-1 loss to Real Betis in LaLiga on Sunday.Former Barcelona forward Cristian Tello struck in the 82nd minute as Madrid stayed two points behind its rival, despite having triumphed in last week's El Clasico. Zidane accepted blame for the result, which came despite Karim Benzema's penalty cancelling out Sidnei's opener in the first half.Read: Ramos reflects on Betis 'blow': We can't give up chances like this"I blame myself for everything. I am responsible," the Madrid coach said."I will not explain what has happened but it has been our worst game of the season."With 11 games remaining in LaLiga, Madrid – whose last league title came in 2017 – is two points adrift of Barca.While backing his players, Zidane also said they would be made aware of their deficiencies."I will defend my players, if I have something to say I will tell them," he said."We have lost many balls, which never happens to us and that has been our problem." Bayern Munich launches anti-racism campaign Premier League Stats: From Jimenez's stunning form to De Gea's misery Ronaldinho to stay in Paraguay to resolve passport legal case Kylian Mbappe eclipses Messi and Ronaldo in scoring stats More Videos Pep Guardiola: De Bruyne an injury doubt for Manchester derby Serie A: 5 Things - Lazio's unbeaten run stretches to 21 games WATCH: Guardiola claims 30th trophy in 12 years Zidane: 'Vinicius deserved to score and Real deserved to win El Clasico' Klopp focused on winning games again after Liverpool unbeaten run ends LaLiga considering El Clasico behind closed doors When Bayern Munich met Bon Jovi Lampard: Kepa relationship 'fine' but I can't keep everyone happy