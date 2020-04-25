Football Football Videos Football Videos Watch: The goal that announced Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the world In August 2004, Zlatan Ibrahimović scored a brilliant solo goal for Ajax against NAC Brada by foxing five defenders before finding the net. Team Sportstar 25 April, 2020 14:12 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic spent three season at Ajax before moving to Juventus in 2004. - getty images Team Sportstar 25 April, 2020 14:12 IST A young Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to Netherlands with Amsterdam giant Ajax in 2001 from his boyhood club of Malmo FC and made huge strides with the Eredivisie club.Among his many wonder goals over the course of his career, the Swede grabbed eyeballs when he took out an entire defence in the game against NAC Breda to find the back of the net. Take a look at Ibrahimovic's athleticism and trickery. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.