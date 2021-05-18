Football Football 20 footballers from River Plate test positive for COVID-19 The impact is so high that River Plate has none of its four eligible goalkeepers fit for Wednesday's Copa Libertadores match against Colombia's Santa Fe. PTI Buenos Aires 18 May, 2021 09:38 IST River Plate's Lucas Beltran has tested positive for COVID-19. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Buenos Aires 18 May, 2021 09:38 IST Five more footballers at River Plate have tested positive for COVID-19, lifting the powerful Argentine club's total to 20 cases within the squad.The impact is so high that River Plate has none of its four eligible goalkeepers fit for Wednesday's Copa Libertadores match against Colombia's Santa Fe. Guardiola hopes Aguero is fit for final City game at Etihad River Plate issued a statement on Monday saying Lucas Beltran, Flabian Londono Bedoya, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Ponzio and Alex Vigo were the latest to test positive for the virus.The other 15 cases were revealed on Saturday ahead of the superclasico against Boca Juniors in the quarterfinal of the Argentinian league cup. Boca won on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Italian FA extends deadline for Serie A March wages by a month CONMEBOL, which governs South American soccer, allows clubs to have squads of up to 50 players. River Plate now has 32 available, including several youth team players.Argentinian media reported the club will ask CONMEBOL to postpone the match.River Plate is second in the Copa Libertadores Group D with six points from four matches, two behind leader Fluminense of Brazil. Colombian clubs Junior de Barranquilla is on three points and Santa Fe is on two. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.