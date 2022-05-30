Football Football Abramovich completes sale of Chelsea to end 19-year tenure Abramovich's 19-year tenure ended after he had to sell the club after being sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine. AP 30 May, 2022 20:57 IST The price is 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) — the highest ever for a sports team. - Getty Images AP 30 May, 2022 20:57 IST Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly on Monday.The price is 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) — the highest ever for a sports team.READ: Real Madrid's most decorated player Marcelo, midfielder Isco confirm exitsAbramovich's 19-year tenure ended after he had to sell the club after being sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :