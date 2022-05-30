Abramovich completes sale of Chelsea to end 19-year tenure

Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly on Monday.

The price is 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) — the highest ever for a sports team.

READ: Real Madrid's most decorated player Marcelo, midfielder Isco confirm exits

Abramovich's 19-year tenure ended after he had to sell the club after being sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.