Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan signs midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar

Published : Jul 19, 2023 22:20 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

AC Milan has signed midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on a five-year contract until 2028, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

No financial details were disclosed, but Italian media reported that Milan paid a fee of about 20 million euros (22.39 million USD) with add-ons.

Last season, the Dutchman excelled for AZ, netting seven goals and contributing 12 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions.

He will be manager Stefano Pioli’s fifth signing this transfer window, with Marco Sportiello, Luka Romero, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic arriving at San Siro earlier.

Pioli has strengthened the midfield this season by adding 24-year-old Reijnders to the roster, a move aimed at bridging the gap left by Sandro Tonali’s departure to Newcastle United earlier in July.

Reijnders received his first international call-up for the Netherlands’ Nations League Final Four campaign in June but did not play any matches.

