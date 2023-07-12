MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Goalkeeper Handanovic leaves Inter Milan after 11 years

Handanovic, who in 2019 was named Inter’s captain, is now available as a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 22:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Handanovic, 38, joined Inter in July 2012 and helped them to the 2020-21 Serie A title, as well as two Italian Cups and two Supercups.
Handanovic, 38, joined Inter in July 2012 and helped them to the 2020-21 Serie A title, as well as two Italian Cups and two Supercups. | Photo Credit: CHRIS RICCO/Getty Images
infoIcon

Handanovic, 38, joined Inter in July 2012 and helped them to the 2020-21 Serie A title, as well as two Italian Cups and two Supercups. | Photo Credit: CHRIS RICCO/Getty Images

Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has left Inter Milan following 11 seasons at the club, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

Handanovic, who in 2019 was named Inter’s captain, is now available as a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June.

“A point of reference, a leader in the changing room, a courageous captain. Samir Handanovic has been all of these things in the eleven seasons he’s defended the Nerazzurri goal,” Inter wrote in a statement.

READ MORE: Pau Torres joins Aston Villa from Villarreal 

Handanovic, who suffered a muscle injury in January, started 14 games in Serie A in the previous campaign but did not feature in any of their Champions League matches where Andre Onana was coach Simone Inzaghi’s first choice.

Handanovic, 38, joined Inter in July 2012 and helped them to the 2020-21 Serie A title, as well as two Italian Cups and two Supercups.

During his time as club captain, Inter finished as runners-up in the 2022-23 Champions League and the 2019-2020 Europa League.

Handanovic won more than 80 caps with Slovenia from 2004-2015, becoming the Slovenian Footballer of the Year on three occasions. He also holds the record for the number of penalty saves in the Italian top flight with 32.

Following the departure of Handanovic and amid rumours of Onana’s potential move to Premier League side Manchester United, Inter are working on bringing in goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to Italian media reports.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

Samir Handanovic /

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: West Indies lose four wickets in first session; Ashwin picks up two; Second session begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Goalkeeper Handanovic leaves Inter Milan after 11 years
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Alcaraz wins 1st set against Rune; Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches semifinals; Eubanks vs Medvedev goes to 5th set
    Team Sportstar
  4. Is INBL 3x3 the future for Indian basketball?
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Asian Championships: Abhishek edges Yuto to win bronze, Annu finishes fourth
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Goalkeeper Handanovic leaves Inter Milan after 11 years
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group D Preview: WWC 2023 team news, analysis; The Lionesses aiming to dominate
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pau Torres joins Aston Villa from Villarreal 
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group C Preview: WWC 2023 team news, analysis; Alexia Putellas in the spotlight for Spain
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG signs highly-rated teenager Cher Ndour, making the midfielder its sixth new player
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: West Indies lose four wickets in first session; Ashwin picks up two; Second session begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Goalkeeper Handanovic leaves Inter Milan after 11 years
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Alcaraz wins 1st set against Rune; Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches semifinals; Eubanks vs Medvedev goes to 5th set
    Team Sportstar
  4. Is INBL 3x3 the future for Indian basketball?
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Asian Championships: Abhishek edges Yuto to win bronze, Annu finishes fourth
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment