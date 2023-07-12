Goalkeeper Handanovic leaves Inter Milan after 11 years

Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has left Inter Milan following 11 seasons at the club, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

Handanovic, who in 2019 was named Inter’s captain, is now available as a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June.

“A point of reference, a leader in the changing room, a courageous captain. Samir Handanovic has been all of these things in the eleven seasons he’s defended the Nerazzurri goal,” Inter wrote in a statement.

Handanovic, who suffered a muscle injury in January, started 14 games in Serie A in the previous campaign but did not feature in any of their Champions League matches where Andre Onana was coach Simone Inzaghi’s first choice.

Handanovic, 38, joined Inter in July 2012 and helped them to the 2020-21 Serie A title, as well as two Italian Cups and two Supercups.

During his time as club captain, Inter finished as runners-up in the 2022-23 Champions League and the 2019-2020 Europa League.

Handanovic won more than 80 caps with Slovenia from 2004-2015, becoming the Slovenian Footballer of the Year on three occasions. He also holds the record for the number of penalty saves in the Italian top flight with 32.

Following the departure of Handanovic and amid rumours of Onana’s potential move to Premier League side Manchester United, Inter are working on bringing in goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to Italian media reports.