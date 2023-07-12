Spain defender Pau Torres is linking up again with Unai Emery, this time in England with Aston Villa.
Torres, a 26-year-old left-sided centre-back, played under Emery at Villarreal, the player’s hometown club where he has been in the senior team since 2017.
Together, they won the Europa League in 2021 and reached the Champions League semifinals a year later.
PSG signs highly-rated teenager Cher Ndour, making the midfielder its sixth new player
Torres moves for a reported initial fee of 32.5 million euros ($36 million) and is joining a team that will be playing in the Europa Conference League in the upcoming season.
The arrival of Torres, who has played 23 times for Spain, raises questions about the future of Villa captain Tyrone Mings, an England international who currently is the left-sided central defender under Emery.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pau Torres joins Aston Villa from Villarreal
- Ultimate Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal leads charge as Chennai Lions takes on Puneri Paltan TT
- Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Ashwin strikes again to remove Brathwaite on 20; WI 38/2 (16.3)
- Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Alcaraz vs Rune underway; Eubanks wins 2nd set against Medvedev; Jabeur, Sabalenka reach semifinals
- Indian sports news wrap, July 12
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE