MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pau Torres joins Aston Villa from Villarreal 

Torres, a 26-year-old left-sided centre back, played under Emery at Villarreal, the player’s hometown club where he has been in the senior team since 2017.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 20:45 IST , BIRMINGHAM - 1 MIN READ

AP
Spain defender Pau Torres. (File Photo)
Spain defender Pau Torres. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain defender Pau Torres. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Spain defender Pau Torres is linking up again with Unai Emery, this time in England with Aston Villa.

Torres, a 26-year-old left-sided centre-back, played under Emery at Villarreal, the player’s hometown club where he has been in the senior team since 2017.

Together, they won the Europa League in 2021 and reached the Champions League semifinals a year later.

PSG signs highly-rated teenager Cher Ndour, making the midfielder its sixth new player

Torres moves for a reported initial fee of 32.5 million euros ($36 million) and is joining a team that will be playing in the Europa Conference League in the upcoming season.

The arrival of Torres, who has played 23 times for Spain, raises questions about the future of Villa captain Tyrone Mings, an England international who currently is the left-sided central defender under Emery.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pau Torres /

Aston Villa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pau Torres joins Aston Villa from Villarreal 
    AP
  2. Ultimate Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal leads charge as Chennai Lions takes on Puneri Paltan TT 
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Ashwin strikes again to remove Brathwaite on 20; WI 38/2 (16.3)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Alcaraz vs Rune underway; Eubanks wins 2nd set against Medvedev; Jabeur, Sabalenka reach semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 12
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Pau Torres joins Aston Villa from Villarreal 
    AP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group C Preview: WWC 2023 team news, analysis; Alexia Putellas in the spotlight for Spain
    Team Sportstar
  3. PSG signs highly-rated teenager Cher Ndour, making the midfielder its sixth new player
    AP
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa ropes in Spanish defender Odei Onaindia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hyderabad FC signs Costa Rica international Moya
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pau Torres joins Aston Villa from Villarreal 
    AP
  2. Ultimate Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal leads charge as Chennai Lions takes on Puneri Paltan TT 
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Ashwin strikes again to remove Brathwaite on 20; WI 38/2 (16.3)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Alcaraz vs Rune underway; Eubanks wins 2nd set against Medvedev; Jabeur, Sabalenka reach semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 12
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment