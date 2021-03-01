AC Milan edges Roma in thriller to keep Serie A title race alive

AC Milan returned to form with an enthralling 2-1 victory away to AS Roma on Sunday that restored a four-point gap to Serie A leader Inter Milan.

The visitor hit the bar and had two goals disallowed before Franck Kessie scored from the penalty spot to give it a deserved halftime lead.

Roma, who also had a goal chalked off in the first half, quickly responded after the break when midfielder Jordan Veretout curled in his 10th league goal of the season.

READ | Atletico Madrid wins again, stays five points ahead in La Liga

But a superb turn and finish from Ante Rebic put the visitor back in front after 58 minutes and it held on despite late pressure from the host.

The victory ends a four-match winless run in all competitions for Stefano Pioli's side, whose hopes of a first Serie A title in 10 years suffered a blow following back-to-back league defeats to Spezia and Inter.

Milan remains second on 52 points, four behind Inter and six ahead of Juventus in third, while Roma remains fifth with 44 points.