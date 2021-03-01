Football Football AC Milan edges Roma in thriller to keep Serie A title race alive The 2-1 win over Roma ends a four-match winless run in all competitions for Stefano Pioli's side that also restored a four-point gap to Serie A leader, Inter. Reuters 01 March, 2021 08:52 IST Ante Rebic after scoring the winner for Milan - Getty Images Reuters 01 March, 2021 08:52 IST AC Milan returned to form with an enthralling 2-1 victory away to AS Roma on Sunday that restored a four-point gap to Serie A leader Inter Milan.The visitor hit the bar and had two goals disallowed before Franck Kessie scored from the penalty spot to give it a deserved halftime lead.Roma, who also had a goal chalked off in the first half, quickly responded after the break when midfielder Jordan Veretout curled in his 10th league goal of the season.READ | Atletico Madrid wins again, stays five points ahead in La Liga But a superb turn and finish from Ante Rebic put the visitor back in front after 58 minutes and it held on despite late pressure from the host.The victory ends a four-match winless run in all competitions for Stefano Pioli's side, whose hopes of a first Serie A title in 10 years suffered a blow following back-to-back league defeats to Spezia and Inter.Milan remains second on 52 points, four behind Inter and six ahead of Juventus in third, while Roma remains fifth with 44 points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.