Jović continues scoring streak as AC Milan beats Cagliari 4-1 to reach Italian Cup quarterfinals

Luka Jovic’s brace and a goal each from Rafael Leao and Chaka Traorè helped the five-time champion to advance to the quarterfinals where it will face either Atalanta or Sassuolo.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 07:44 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring a goal.
Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Luka Jović scored two goals to help AC Milan beat Cagliari 4-1 in the Italian Cup on Tuesday and advance to the last-eight.

Milan has won the Italian Cup five times but it last lifted the trophy in 2003 and hasn’t reached the final since 2018. The Rossoneri will face either Atalanta or Sassuolo in the quarterfinals.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli was under pressure after a poor run that had seen his team eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage.

The Rossoneri also had a lengthy injury list and rested a number of star players, starting four teenagers in the match. Milan hadn’t lost to Cagliari at San Siro since 1997.

Jović opened the scoring in the 29th minute following a delightful assist from Théo Hernandez and the duo combined again shortly before halftime.

The two goals took Jović’s tally to five in his past six matches. It took the Serbia forward until December to score his first goal for Milan after joining from Fiorentina at the start of the season.

Teenager Chaka Traorè extended Milan’s lead early in the second half, with his third Rossoneri goal in his first start for the team.

Rafael Leão capped a great night for Milan in stoppage time, shortly after Paolo Azzi netted a consolation for Cagliari.

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Italian Cup /

Cagliari /

Luka Jovic /

Theo Hernandez /

Rafael Leao /

Stefano Pioli

